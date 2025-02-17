Controversial Remarks Put 'India's Got Latent' and Crew in Legal Spot

The YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' hosted by comedian Samay Raina, is embroiled in controversy following alleged controversial remarks made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in a recent episode. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has stepped in, filing an FIR against all associated with the production after a wave of public backlash and trolling.

Inspector General Yashasvi Yadav confirmed to ANI that an FIR includes all individuals involved in every episode. Authorities have ordered the removal of the show's videos under examination and suspended the account pending investigation. Raina and his team, including producers and influencers, have been summoned for questioning as part of the probe.

Notable figures like Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ranveer Allahbadia are among the accused. Allahbadia is set to record his statement with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. In response to the uproar, both Raina and Allahbadia have issued public apologies and pledged cooperation with officials to resolve the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)