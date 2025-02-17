Nashik Officials Aim to Master Kumbh Management for 2027

A delegation from Nashik arrived in Prayagraj on Monday to prepare for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh 2027. The 20-member team aims to study the management tactics employed during the Maha Kumbh and adopt these strategies for future planning.

The delegation is headed by Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam, along with Collector Jalaj Sharma and Special IG Police Dattatraya Karale. They plan to visit various sites in Prayagraj over two days, focusing on aspects like crowd control, emergency response, and traffic management.

They will also explore health and medical facilities, and examine sanitation, water management, and security protocols, all of which are crucial for effectively managing a large-scale event like the Kumbh Mela.

