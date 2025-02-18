Cultural Confluence at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh

The grand spectacle of the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh turned more captivating as cultural representatives from North and South India convened. The event was marked by the arrival of 200 delegates from the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0, emphasizing the blend between the two regions.

This visit, marking the initiative's second phase, commenced in Varanasi and progressed to Prayagraj, with future plans for Ayodhya, according to the UP government's statement. Designed to revive the ancient ties between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu, the event was celebrated with a special reception at the Kumbh Retreat Tent City.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam aims to foster cultural unity, coinciding with significant events such as the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and the Prana Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Temple. Delegates participated in rituals and visited various sites despite scheduling adjustments due to large crowds.

(With inputs from agencies.)