Steppingstone: Bridging Culinary Education and Industry

RKG Agmark Ghee and SICA have launched 'Steppingstone', a transformative initiative aimed at aligning culinary education with industry needs. The program offers students skills development, industry insights, and networking opportunities. The first event saw participation from over 1500 students across Tamil Nadu, with awards for top institutes and hotels.
In a pioneering collaboration, RKG Agmark Ghee and the South India Chef's Association (SICA) launched 'Steppingstone', an initiative designed to align culinary education with industry demands.
The event attracted over 1500 final-year students from 50 colleges across Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Trichy, offering them insights into the culinary industry, guidance on building successful businesses, and mastering both personal and professional skills.
Awards were given to top-performing institutes and restaurants, highlighting their excellence in service, as part of this first-of-its-kind partnership event.
