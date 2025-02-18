Priests Demand Equal Access in Sacred Temple Spaces

In Tiruchirappalli, two priests have raised allegations of being denied entry into the sanctum sanctorum of their temple's presiding deity since their appointment in 2021. They have expressed their grievances to authorities, seeking intervention to ensure their access before the Kumbabishekam ceremony scheduled for February 19, 2025.

The priests, Prabhu and Jayapal, part of a group appointed by the government to incorporate aspirants from all Hindu castes into state-run temples, claim they have only been permitted to conduct rituals outside the sanctum, in the shrines of Lord Ganesa and Navagrahas.

Despite acknowledgment from temple devotees, the priests argue that temple Sivacharyas are hindering their access. They have not yet received comments from the Sivacharyas, highlighting a need for resolution ahead of the landmark consecration event.

