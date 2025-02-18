Left Menu

Priests Demand Equal Access in Sacred Temple Spaces

Two priests in Tiruchirappalli claim they've been barred from entering the sanctum sanctorum of their deity since their appointment in 2021. They've appealed to authorities for access before the upcoming Kumbabishekam ceremony. Despite respect from devotees, they allege discrimination from existing temple Sivacharyas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Tiruchirappalli, two priests have raised allegations of being denied entry into the sanctum sanctorum of their temple's presiding deity since their appointment in 2021. They have expressed their grievances to authorities, seeking intervention to ensure their access before the Kumbabishekam ceremony scheduled for February 19, 2025.

The priests, Prabhu and Jayapal, part of a group appointed by the government to incorporate aspirants from all Hindu castes into state-run temples, claim they have only been permitted to conduct rituals outside the sanctum, in the shrines of Lord Ganesa and Navagrahas.

Despite acknowledgment from temple devotees, the priests argue that temple Sivacharyas are hindering their access. They have not yet received comments from the Sivacharyas, highlighting a need for resolution ahead of the landmark consecration event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

