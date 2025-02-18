Left Menu

Brandon Sklenar Stays Neutral Amid 'It Ends With Us' Co-star Feud

Actor Brandon Sklenar remained neutral in the legal feud between co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, focusing on the film's central theme of domestic violence. While promoting '1923' season 2, Sklenar emphasized the significance of 'It Ends With Us' and his personal connection to its narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-02-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 12:06 IST
Justin Baldoni Image Credit: Flickr
Actor Brandon Sklenar chose neutrality when asked to pick sides amid the legal battle between 'It Ends With Us' co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. Sklenar firmly emphasized the importance of the film's central theme — domestic violence — during his promotional tour for the second season of the series, '1923'.

In an interview, Sklenar stated, 'I just want people to remember why we made the movie in the first place.' He explained his personal connection to the subject, mentioning someone close to him has faced challenges similar to Blake Lively's character in the film.

Despite the ongoing feud, Sklenar aims to keep the audience's focus on the movie's core message rather than the legal disputes between its stars. Allegations of harassment emerged last year when Lively accused Baldoni, who directed the film, leading to a countersuit, intensifying the media buzz around the movie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

