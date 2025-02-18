Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi Set for Cinematic Adventure in 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi are gearing up for their latest film endeavor, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', which is slated for release on April 10. This eagerly anticipated film is poised to capture audiences with its intriguing narrative.

Written and directed by Karan Sharma, acclaimed for his work on 'Maharani', the movie is produced under the banner of Maddock Films, which is helmed by Dinesh Vijan. The production house recently shared the film's teaser and release date via its official X page, fueling excitement among fans.

Rao was last seen in the hit 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', while Gabbi recently appeared in 'Baby John'. Their collaboration in 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' is expected to bring fresh energy to the screen, as audiences eagerly await the film's theatrical debut.

