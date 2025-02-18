Left Menu

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi Set for Cinematic Adventure in 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi will star in 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', hitting theaters on April 10. Directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Maddock Films, the movie's teaser was launched online, creating anticipation. Both actors are coming off recent successful projects, adding to the film's buzz.

Rajkumar Rao Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi are gearing up for their latest film endeavor, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', which is slated for release on April 10. This eagerly anticipated film is poised to capture audiences with its intriguing narrative.

Written and directed by Karan Sharma, acclaimed for his work on 'Maharani', the movie is produced under the banner of Maddock Films, which is helmed by Dinesh Vijan. The production house recently shared the film's teaser and release date via its official X page, fueling excitement among fans.

Rao was last seen in the hit 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', while Gabbi recently appeared in 'Baby John'. Their collaboration in 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' is expected to bring fresh energy to the screen, as audiences eagerly await the film's theatrical debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

