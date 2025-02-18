Campa Cola Makes Waves in UAE at Gulfood

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd has introduced its renowned soft drink brand, Campa Cola, to the UAE market at the ongoing Gulfood event, the world's premier F&B sourcing venue. This launch signifies Reliance's initial foray into the UAE, facilitated by a partnership with Agthia Group, a significant player in the region's food and beverage landscape.

According to a joint statement made by the companies, RCPL's COO Ketan Mody expressed enthusiasm about the UAE launch, citing long-term investment potential. The brand is poised to appeal to a broad range of consumers in the UAE, particularly the Indian expatriate community, by reigniting cultural and nostalgic connections.

Agthia Group's CEO Alan Smith emphasized the brand's nostalgic value and potential to attract a new generation of consumers, further strengthened by Agthia's established distribution and market knowledge. The collaboration is anticipated to enhance brand presence and influence in the UAE beverage market.

(With inputs from agencies.)