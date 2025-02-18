Sobha Realty Partners with ICC to Elevate Men's Cricket Events
Sobha Realty has partnered with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for its men's events, starting with the Champions Trophy 2025. This collaboration includes various rights and aims to enhance the sport's global impact. Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer emphasizing quality experiences.
Sobha Realty, headquartered in Dubai, announced its new role as a global partner for the International Cricket Council (ICC) men's events.
The partnership, which begins with the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, encompasses in-stadia, broadcast, and digital rights.
This collaboration aims to highlight both brands' shared commitment to excellence and precision, enhancing global cricket events.
