Vijay Deverakonda's Spiritual Sojourn at Maha Kumbh
Actor Vijay Deverakonda shared his spiritual journey at the Maha Kumbh on Instagram, accompanied by his mother. He described his experience, highlighting moments of prayer and connection. The Kumbh Mela, featuring several celebrities, continues until February 26. Deverakonda recently appeared in 'Kalki 2898 AD.'
- Country:
- India
In a recent Instagram post, actor Vijay Deverakonda reflected on his spiritual journey at the Maha Kumbh, where he was accompanied by his mother. The 'Arjun Reddy' star shared insights into his visit to the Kumbh, highlighting the profound experience of taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.
Deverakonda's post detailed his journey to the festival, captioned with tributes to connecting with cultural roots and creating cherished memories. He expressed gratitude for spending meaningful time with family and friends, which was a significant part of this pilgrimage.
The Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, has attracted a slew of celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal and Hema Malini. It will continue until February 26. Deverakonda, who was last seen in a cameo in 'Kalki 2898 AD', is among the notable visitors this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sindh Devotees Embrace Spiritual Journey at Maha Kumbh
Modi's Sacred Dip at Maha Kumbh: A Spiritual Journey
Spiritual Journey: Modi's Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh 2025
Saina Nehwal's Spiritual Journey at Maha Kumbh: A Festival of Unity and Tradition
Rajkummar Rao's Spiritual Journey: A Dip in Divine Waters at Mahakumbh