Vijay Deverakonda's Spiritual Sojourn at Maha Kumbh

In a recent Instagram post, actor Vijay Deverakonda reflected on his spiritual journey at the Maha Kumbh, where he was accompanied by his mother. The 'Arjun Reddy' star shared insights into his visit to the Kumbh, highlighting the profound experience of taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Deverakonda's post detailed his journey to the festival, captioned with tributes to connecting with cultural roots and creating cherished memories. He expressed gratitude for spending meaningful time with family and friends, which was a significant part of this pilgrimage.

The Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, has attracted a slew of celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal and Hema Malini. It will continue until February 26. Deverakonda, who was last seen in a cameo in 'Kalki 2898 AD', is among the notable visitors this year.

