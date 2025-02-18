Jericho Rosales Takes on Historic Role in 'Quezon' Biopic

Actor Jericho Rosales makes a highly anticipated return to Philippine cinema by taking the lead in TBA Studio's forthcoming historical biopic, 'Quezon,' Deadline reports. Rosales is set to portray Manuel L. Quezon, renowned Filipino lawyer, soldier, and President of the Commonwealth of the Philippines from 1935 to 1944.

The film, directed and co-written by Jerrold Tarog—famed for his work on 'Heneral Luna' and 'Goyo: The Boy General'—is slated to start shooting in March 2025. Rosales expressed excitement about the project, stating, "Here, you will see Quezon as a person. He's not written as a hero. He is cunning, he is charming, he is intelligent."

Joining Rosales are actors Mon Confiado and Benjamin Alves, reprising their roles from previous films as Emilio Aguinaldo and a younger Manuel L. Quezon, respectively. The cast also includes Karylle Yuzon as Aurora Quezon and Romnick Sarmenta as Sergio Osmena, with more casting details expected to be announced soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)