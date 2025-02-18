Hero's Name Restored: Ghazipur School Honors Abdul Hamid
After protests by the family of war hero Abdul Hamid, education authorities restored his name to a Ghazipur school entrance. Initially removed during repainting, this sparked outrage. The school's name was restored following escalations by Hamid's grandson. Political figures criticized the removal and demanded respect for martyrs.
The name of Abdul Hamid, a celebrated war hero, was reinstated at the entrance of a government primary school in Dhamupur, Ghazipur, following vocal protests from his family. A decision by educational authorities to overwrite his name with 'PM Shri Composite School' had stirred controversy.
Educational officials had initially attempted to appease the family by placing Hamid's name on a wall, but this compromise was rejected. Jameel Ahmad, Hamid's grandson, pressured authorities to restore the original honor, which led to the school's renaming as 'Shaheed Veer Abdul Hamid PM Shri Composite School.'
Amid the controversy, political figures like Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the government, arguing that martyrs are being disrespected. Yadav accused authorities of undermining the legacies of those who sacrificed for India's independence.
