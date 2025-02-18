Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Governor Addresses Maha Kumbh Amidst Protests

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted the significance of Maha Kumbh in promoting diversity, equality, and harmony. Despite protests by Samajwadi Party members, she discussed improvements in law enforcement and governance. The event was marred by a recent stampede, resulting in casualties, but the governor expressed ongoing commitment to state development.

Updated: 18-02-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel spotlighted the Maha Kumbh as a symbol of unity and harmony, embodying the concept of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. During her address to the state legislature, she praised the event's new standards of cleanliness, security, and governance.

Despite the protests by Samajwadi Party members, who interrupted with slogans and placards, Patel quickly completed her address. She acknowledged the tragic stampede on Mauni Amavasya, expressing condolences for the victims.

Patel underscored her government's commitment to law and order improvements, citing the policy of zero tolerance towards crime. She noted significant developments in UP's infrastructure and connectivity, while the legislative session faced disruptions by protesting opposition members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

