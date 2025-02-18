Left Menu

A Spiritual Sojourn: Sonal Shah's Visit to Vindhyachal Temple

Sonal Shah, wife of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, visited Vindhyachal temple for prayers after being welcomed in Mirzapur by local dignitaries. She proceeded directly to the temple's sanctum sanctorum, where she was assisted by priest Ratnakar Mishra during the rites, before departing for Varanasi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:59 IST
Sonal Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Sonal Shah, wife of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, paid a visit to Vindhyachal temple on Tuesday, according to officials. Her visit followed a stop in Kashi, where she was warmly received by Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel.

Sonal Shah's arrival in Mirzapur saw her taking the Purani VIP road directly to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. There, she engaged in prayers, aided by local MLA Ratnakar Mishra, who served as the assisting priest and recited mantras.

After fulfilling her religious visit, Sonal Shah departed for Varanasi, concluding her brief spiritual journey in Mirzapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

