Reviving the Yamuna: A Divine Evening at Vasudev Ghat
A grand 'aarti' ceremony was held at Vasudev Ghat, signaling a renewed focus on the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River. With the BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, efforts to clean the river have intensified under the guidance of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.
A grand 'aarti' ceremony illuminated Vasudev Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna river in the national capital, attracting throngs of devotees seeking divine blessings for the river's rejuvenation.
As hymns resonated and oil lamps flickered, Surender Gupta, VHP Delhi prant mantri, highlighted the significance of transforming Delhi into Indraprastha, crediting this transformation to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. This daily 'aarti' ritual gains more importance as efforts to cleanse the Yamuna intensify, parallel to BJP's electoral victory in Delhi.
The recently elected BJP Government, which secured 48 out of 70 Assembly seats, has prioritized tackling the Yamuna's pollution. Under a strategic cleanup operation initiated just before the new government's commencement, trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredgers have been deployed along the river's entire 57 km stretch through Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
