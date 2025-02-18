King Abdullah Resumes Duties After Successful Surgery
Jordan's King Abdullah, 63, successfully underwent surgery for an incisional hernia at King Hussein Medical City and has been discharged. The royal palace confirmed that he will resume his duties on Wednesday.
Jordan's King Abdullah was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday following a minor surgical procedure, as confirmed by the royal palace.
The 63-year-old monarch was treated for an incisional hernia at King Hussein Medical City earlier the same day. The procedure was deemed successful by medical professionals.
The royal palace has announced that King Abdullah is set to return to his official duties starting Wednesday, showcasing a swift recovery.
