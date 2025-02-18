Arjun Kapoor Embraces Comedy in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'

Actor Arjun Kapoor is set to entertain audiences with his upcoming comedy film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', emphasizing the genre's appeal for family viewing. Kapoor attended a promotional event in Delhi, underscoring comedy's vital role in drawing families to theaters.

The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, also marks the acting debut of comedian Harsh Gujral. Gujral, with his background in stand-up comedy, described the opportunity as a 'dream-come-true', promising to bring his developed stage presence to the screen.

Co-star Rakul Preet Singh lauded Gujral's commitment, sharing an anecdote about his determination to master a dance routine overnight. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment, the film is set for a February 21 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)