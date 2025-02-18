Left Menu

Spiritual Surge: Pilgrims Flood Varanasi and Prayagraj Amid Maha Kumbh

The influx of pilgrims visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple and attending the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has transformed daily life in Varanasi and neighboring cities. Residents face disrupted routines and challenges due to barricades and surging crowds, yet remain hospitable, proud of their cities' spiritual significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:16 IST
In an unprecedented religious influx, residents of Varanasi and neighboring cities are grappling with daily disruptions as pilgrims flood the region, drawn by the rare celestial convergence at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The mass pilgrimage is not only challenging local residents, but it's also impacting transport, education, and business sectors, drastically altering the normal city landscape.

Despite the difficulties, the spiritual significance of the event instills a sense of pride among locals, who welcome pilgrims with open arms, embodying a spirit of hospitality and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

