Nashik Delegation Studies UP's Kumbh Management for 2027 Preparations

A delegation from Nashik visited Uttar Pradesh to study the management of the Maha Kumbh 2025. The team aimed to gather insights on internal traffic, crowd control, and sanitation to prepare for the Nashik Kumbh in 2027. Key officials participated in the study tour led by Dr. Praveen Gedam.

A high-level delegation from Nashik inspected pivotal sites in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, as they observed the arrangements made for the Maha Kumbh 2025, reported officials.

The purpose of the visit is to study the management measures and innovative initiatives of the Uttar Pradesh government, aiming to adopt successful practices for Nashik's Kumbh in 2027. The Nashik team focused on internal traffic management, crowd control, sanitation, and other administrative aspects.

On Wednesday, meetings with officials from different departments are scheduled to gain a deeper understanding of the extensive preparations for the Maha Kumbh, noted officials. Leadership for the two-day study tour is provided by Divisional Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam.

