Honoring the Legacy: Fadnavis Leads Tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, commemorated the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri Fort, Pune. The legendary Maratha king was celebrated with various programs, attracting many followers who participated in the 395th birth anniversary events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:13 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the iconic warrior's birth anniversary at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

Joined by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis participated in multiple celebratory events to honor the Maratha king, including the traditional 'cradle ceremony'.

The observance saw a large turnout, with scores of devotees assembling at the fort to celebrate the 395th anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj's birth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

