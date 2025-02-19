A Stalwart's Farewell: Remembering Milind Rege

Milind Rege, an esteemed figure in domestic cricket and former captain of the Mumbai team, passed away following a heart attack at the age of 76. Rege, who was recently hospitalized, died at Breach Candy Hospital.

A versatile all-rounder, Rege played 52 First-Class matches, capturing 126 wickets with his off-break bowling and amassing 1,532 runs. He is fondly remembered for his resilience, having returned to cricket after a heart attack at 26 to lead Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.

A close associate of Sunil Gavaskar, Rege was instrumental in nurturing generations of cricketers. His contributions as a player, selector, and mentor are celebrated by the Mumbai cricket community, which honors his legacy with heartfelt tributes and black armbands during current matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)