Left Menu

A Stalwart's Farewell: Remembering Milind Rege

Milind Rege, a revered Mumbai cricketer and selector, passed away after a heart attack. He played 52 First-Class matches and had a significant impact as a player and mentor. His passing is mourned by the cricket community, with teams donning black armbands in his honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 10:26 IST
A Stalwart's Farewell: Remembering Milind Rege
  • Country:
  • India

Milind Rege, an esteemed figure in domestic cricket and former captain of the Mumbai team, passed away following a heart attack at the age of 76. Rege, who was recently hospitalized, died at Breach Candy Hospital.

A versatile all-rounder, Rege played 52 First-Class matches, capturing 126 wickets with his off-break bowling and amassing 1,532 runs. He is fondly remembered for his resilience, having returned to cricket after a heart attack at 26 to lead Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.

A close associate of Sunil Gavaskar, Rege was instrumental in nurturing generations of cricketers. His contributions as a player, selector, and mentor are celebrated by the Mumbai cricket community, which honors his legacy with heartfelt tributes and black armbands during current matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025