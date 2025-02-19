Exploring Guizhou: A Cultural Tapestry Unveiled

The captivating province of Guizhou, located in southwestern China, is a hub of cultural diversity known as the "Land of a Thousand Cultures." Each mountain within this highland expanse hosts unique ethnic groups, displaying distinct customs and traditions.

The documentary series "Be My Guest • Focus Guizhou," produced by Guizhou Satellite TV, brings to light the vibrant everyday life of Guizhou's people. The show's latest episode features American photographer Dan Sandoval and Chen Jing, a drama student. They explore the region's rich heritage and breathtaking landscapes.

In Anshun city, Dan and Chen explore Tunpu culture, a legacy of the Ming Dynasty, and witness Anshun Dixi Opera. Their journey continues with performances at the Guizhou Peking Opera Theatre and ends in Congjiang County, the heart of captivating ethnic traditions like the Dong people's Grand Songs. Dan is already planning his return to capture more of Guizhou's enchanting culture.

