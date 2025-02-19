Left Menu

Exploring Guizhou: A Cultural Tapestry Unveiled

Guizhou, China, renowned for its cultural diversity, is spotlighted in the short video series "Be My Guest • Focus Guizhou." The documentary illustrates local life through the lens of international photographers, featuring the exploration of Guizhou's scenic landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guiyang | Updated: 19-02-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 10:46 IST
Exploring Guizhou: A Cultural Tapestry Unveiled
  • Country:
  • China

The captivating province of Guizhou, located in southwestern China, is a hub of cultural diversity known as the "Land of a Thousand Cultures." Each mountain within this highland expanse hosts unique ethnic groups, displaying distinct customs and traditions.

The documentary series "Be My Guest • Focus Guizhou," produced by Guizhou Satellite TV, brings to light the vibrant everyday life of Guizhou's people. The show's latest episode features American photographer Dan Sandoval and Chen Jing, a drama student. They explore the region's rich heritage and breathtaking landscapes.

In Anshun city, Dan and Chen explore Tunpu culture, a legacy of the Ming Dynasty, and witness Anshun Dixi Opera. Their journey continues with performances at the Guizhou Peking Opera Theatre and ends in Congjiang County, the heart of captivating ethnic traditions like the Dong people's Grand Songs. Dan is already planning his return to capture more of Guizhou's enchanting culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025