Star-Studded Line-Up Shines on 'SNL' Post-Anniversary Shows

Following its 50th anniversary, 'Saturday Night Live' prepares for upcoming episodes featuring Lady Gaga as both host and musical guest, alongside Shane Gillis with Tate McRae performing. Despite past controversies, Gillis returns after hosting 'SNL' before. The anniversary celebration marked a major viewership milestone for NBC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-02-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 10:52 IST
Following its 50th anniversary celebrations, 'Saturday Night Live' is set to roll out new episodes with high-profile appearances. On March 1, comedian Shane Gillis will host with musical accompaniment by Tate McRae, who is about to release a new album.

On March 8, Lady Gaga will take on a dual role as both host and musical guest, promoting her freshly released album, 'Mayhem.' The multifaceted artist will mark her second hosting gig on the show, adding to four prior musical guest appearances.

This comes as 'SNL' enjoys heightened visibility, its anniversary special attracting nearly 15 million viewers, NBC's highest ratings for a night-time entertainment show since 2020. The celebration featured comedy sketches and surprise performances, eclipsing other prime-time telecasts except the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

