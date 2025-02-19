Shweta Tripathi Embarks on a Production Venture

Shweta Tripathi, celebrated for her distinctive roles in Indian cinema and web series like 'Mirzapur', has announced her entry into film production. She is eager to pursue her passion for storytelling by becoming a producer and developing projects that challenge societal norms.

Tripathi, who has earned critical acclaim in films such as 'Masaan', 'Haraamkhor', and 'Gone Kesh', expressed her intent to provide a platform for unconventional stories. She hopes to collaborate with skilled storytellers to create narratives that spark meaningful conversations.

While continuing her acting career, she views producing as an opportunity to make a broader impact on the industry. The actor, recently starring in the second season of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', is currently working on her first production project and promises more details soon.

