Windmills Spin Tales of Dutch Heritage Revival

The Netherlands is seeing a revival in the age-old craft of windmill milling, with a record number of 110 newly qualified millers. Despite modern technology, these structures remain integral to the Dutch landscape, aiding in flood management and grinding grain.

The historic role of windmills, recognized as UNESCO intangible heritage, stretches back centuries, assisting in draining lowlands and grinding grains. Today, they serve as both functional water management tools and popular tourist attractions.

This renewed interest in windmill milling has been partly fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, as people sought local pastimes. Many, like Erik d'Ailly and Peter Booij, have embraced miller training, helping to keep these iconic structures in operation and preserve their legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)