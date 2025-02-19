Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Bring LGBTQ+ Story 'TAPS' to Global Audience
'TAPS', an LGBTQ+ short film presented by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, explores identity and love. Produced by Sudhanshu Saria and partners, it stars newcomers Ullas Samrat and Rohit Mehra. Available on YouTube, it highlights the couple's journey towards self-acceptance. Chadha and Fazal aim for global reach.
In an exciting development for LGBTQ+ cinema, actor-producer duo Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have taken on the role of presenters for the short film 'TAPS'. Directed by filmmaker Arvind Caulagi, the film dives into the intricacies of a same-sex relationship.
This compelling short is produced by the renowned National Award-winning Sudhanshu Saria, alongside KASHISH Film Festival and Lotus Visual Productions, and is now accessible on YouTube for a global audience to appreciate.
Starring debutants Ullas Samrat and Rohit Mehra, 'TAPS' provides an intimate portrayal of a couple rediscovering their love. Chadha passionately states the film's potential to shift perspectives on love and identity, while Fazal expresses the importance of sharing such narratives widely.
