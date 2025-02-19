Left Menu

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Bring LGBTQ+ Story 'TAPS' to Global Audience

'TAPS', an LGBTQ+ short film presented by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, explores identity and love. Produced by Sudhanshu Saria and partners, it stars newcomers Ullas Samrat and Rohit Mehra. Available on YouTube, it highlights the couple's journey towards self-acceptance. Chadha and Fazal aim for global reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 13:30 IST
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Bring LGBTQ+ Story 'TAPS' to Global Audience
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting development for LGBTQ+ cinema, actor-producer duo Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have taken on the role of presenters for the short film 'TAPS'. Directed by filmmaker Arvind Caulagi, the film dives into the intricacies of a same-sex relationship.

This compelling short is produced by the renowned National Award-winning Sudhanshu Saria, alongside KASHISH Film Festival and Lotus Visual Productions, and is now accessible on YouTube for a global audience to appreciate.

Starring debutants Ullas Samrat and Rohit Mehra, 'TAPS' provides an intimate portrayal of a couple rediscovering their love. Chadha passionately states the film's potential to shift perspectives on love and identity, while Fazal expresses the importance of sharing such narratives widely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025