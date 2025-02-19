Bringing the Maha Kumbh to Uttar Pradesh Jails
Uttar Pradesh jail administration organizes the distribution of holy water from Prayagraj's Sangam to 75 jails, enabling inmates to participate in the Maha Kumbh. This initiative includes bathing in 'gangajal,' offering a spiritual experience to over 90,000 prisoners. The program will run on February 21, 2023.
The Uttar Pradesh jail administration has launched an initiative to distribute holy water from Prayagraj's Sangam to 75 jails across the state ahead of the Maha Kumbh.
Set to take place on February 21, this program will permit over 90,000 inmates to participate in the spiritual event by mixing the holy 'gangajal' with regular water for bathing.
Officials say the arrangement is under the supervision of Minister Dara Singh Chauhan, with similar programs already occurring in select jails. The Maha Kumbh Mela concludes on February 26, 2023.
