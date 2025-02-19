Left Menu

Honeybee Encounter Disrupts Shivaji Maharaj Birth Anniversary Event

A honeybee attack at Shivneri Fort, Maharashtra, left at least 10 injured during the 395th birth anniversary event for Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Affected individuals, including two doctors and forest guards, received medical attention. Dignitaries such as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid respects earlier in the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least 10 individuals were injured by honeybee stings at Shivneri Fort in Pune district on Wednesday, according to forest officials. The incident occurred during a celebration marking the 395th birth anniversary of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Medical staff and forest guards were stationed at the fort's 'Kadelot' point when the bees struck unexpectedly. Among the injured were two doctors and two forest guards, along with several others. They were treated with injections and transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care, stated Range Forest Officer Pradip Chavan.

Earlier, the site witnessed tributes from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, who honored the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj at his birthplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

