Honeybee Encounter Disrupts Shivaji Maharaj Birth Anniversary Event

At least 10 individuals were injured by honeybee stings at Shivneri Fort in Pune district on Wednesday, according to forest officials. The incident occurred during a celebration marking the 395th birth anniversary of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Medical staff and forest guards were stationed at the fort's 'Kadelot' point when the bees struck unexpectedly. Among the injured were two doctors and two forest guards, along with several others. They were treated with injections and transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care, stated Range Forest Officer Pradip Chavan.

Earlier, the site witnessed tributes from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, who honored the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj at his birthplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)