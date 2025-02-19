Om Birla Hails Chhatrapati Shivaji's Valor on Birth Anniversary
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla celebrated the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji by highlighting his valiant efforts and strategic acumen. Birla made floral offerings and addressed a gathering, drawing parallels between Shivaji, Lord Ram, and Maharana Pratap for their fairness in battle.
On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji, lauding the legendary Maratha king's heroism and strategic warfare on his birth anniversary.
During a ceremonial event at Chhatrapati Shivaji Garden, Birla, also an MP for Kota-Bundi, offered floral tributes at Shivaji's statue, reflecting on the king's achievements.
In his address, Birla emphasized Shivaji's unmatched bravery and self-confidence, noting his ability to rally common men and tribals against the Mughal forces, similar to Lord Ram and Maharana Pratap.
