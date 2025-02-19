Left Menu

Om Birla Hails Chhatrapati Shivaji's Valor on Birth Anniversary

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla celebrated the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji by highlighting his valiant efforts and strategic acumen. Birla made floral offerings and addressed a gathering, drawing parallels between Shivaji, Lord Ram, and Maharana Pratap for their fairness in battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:40 IST
Om Birla Hails Chhatrapati Shivaji's Valor on Birth Anniversary
Chhatrapati Shivaji
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji, lauding the legendary Maratha king's heroism and strategic warfare on his birth anniversary.

During a ceremonial event at Chhatrapati Shivaji Garden, Birla, also an MP for Kota-Bundi, offered floral tributes at Shivaji's statue, reflecting on the king's achievements.

In his address, Birla emphasized Shivaji's unmatched bravery and self-confidence, noting his ability to rally common men and tribals against the Mughal forces, similar to Lord Ram and Maharana Pratap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025