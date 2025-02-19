Ashok Leyland Honored with Corporate Citizen Award for CSR Excellence

In a significant recognition of corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, Ashok Leyland has been awarded the Mother Teresa Award for Corporate Citizen of the Year 2024. The accolade was presented by Tamil Nadu's Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, at the Loyola Institute of Business Administration.

The award celebrates organizations that showcase an extraordinary commitment to community welfare and environmental sustainability. Ashok Leyland's managing director and CEO, Shenu Agarwal, expressed honor at receiving the award, stating that their CSR initiatives are integral to their business strategy, driving meaningful change and community upliftment.

Ashok Leyland's impact is evident in their "Road to School" and "Road to Livelihood" programs, which have reached over 500,000 students and plan further expansion. The company's continued dedication to building a sustainable future underscores their role in nation-building beyond mere vehicle manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)