Dark Secrets Unraveled: The Intriguing Return of 'Ek Badnaam Aashram'

'Ek Badnaam Aashram' season three continues the dark saga of deceit, power, and betrayal as Baba Nirala's illegal empire faces internal crackdowns. The thrilling story intensifies with shifting alliances and looming justice, challenging the sinister grip of the godman portrayed by Bobby Deol in the lead role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:52 IST
In a thrilling development for fans, Amazon MX Player has unveiled the trailer for 'Ek Badnaam Aashram' season three, part two, starring Bobby Deol. Directed by Prakash Jha, the series continues to explore the world of a self-proclaimed godman, Baba Nirala, whose empire is built on deceit, drugs, and exploitation.

The new season offers an intense look at the cracks forming in Baba Nirala's illegal operations, as key allies like Bhopa Swami, played by Chandan Roy Sanyal, plot for power and Pammi, portrayed by Aaditi Pohankar, returns with renewed resolve. The official logline hints at intense power plays and emerging dark truths that threaten to dismantle the ashram's foundations.

Director Jha promises that the latest episodes mark a significant turning point in the narrative, with deep-seated conflicts and betrayals. The unfolding drama promises to captivate audiences with its relentless pursuit of power and justice, as the enigmatic Baba Nirala struggles to maintain control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

