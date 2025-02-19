Left Menu

UNESCO Director's Spiritual Dip at the Maha Kumbh Highlights Cultural Heritage

Tim Curtis, UNESCO's director for South Asia, visited the Maha Kumbh, took a holy dip at Sangam, and engaged in discussions on global issues. Swami Chidanand and Sadhvi Bhagawati thanked UNESCO for recognizing Kumbh Mela as cultural heritage and presented Curtis with a Lord Shiva idol and Rudraksha plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:13 IST
  • India

Tim Curtis, UNESCO's director for India, Bhutan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, made a significant cultural engagement by visiting the Maha Kumbh. He participated in the holy ritual of taking a dip at the Sangam, guided by spiritual leaders Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, symbolizing a prayer for world peace.

The spiritual leaders extended their gratitude to UNESCO for recognizing the Kumbh Mela as an intangible cultural heritage in 2017. As a gesture of appreciation, they presented Curtis with an idol of Lord Shiva and a Rudraksha plant, marking the cultural bond between the organization and the religious festival.

During his visit, Curtis engaged in comprehensive discussions with the spiritual leaders on vital global issues such as environmental conservation, climate change, and global security. He also outlined UNESCO's ongoing initiatives aimed at fostering peace and security worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

