Tragedy Strikes during Celebration: Electrocution Mars Festivity
During the celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary in Siddipet district, Telangana, a man died from electrocution and six others were injured. The incident occurred when a flag, tied to an iron pipe, made contact with a live electric wire. An official investigation is underway.
In a tragic turn of events, a man lost his life, and six others were injured during the commemoration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary in Siddipet district, Telangana.
The incident unfolded as a group attempted to unfurl a celebratory flag attached to an iron pipe. Unfortunately, the flagpole made contact with a live electric wire, leading to the fatal accident, according to police sources. The victims were rushed to the hospital, but one was declared deceased upon arrival, while the others remain in stable condition.
The Siddipet police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation into the mishap.
(With inputs from agencies.)
