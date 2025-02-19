Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Defends Maha Kumbh: A Cultural Pillar Under Opposition's Shadow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized opposition parties for spreading false narratives about the Maha Kumbh, calling it a cornerstone of India's cultural heritage. He assured full support for affected devotees and accused opposition leaders of politicizing the event and spreading misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:39 IST
Yogi Adityanath Defends Maha Kumbh: A Cultural Pillar Under Opposition's Shadow
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strongly criticized opposition parties for allegedly spreading false narratives about the Maha Kumbh, an event he describes as a cornerstone of India's cultural and spiritual heritage.

Addressing the state assembly, Adityanath accused opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, of politicizing the January 29 stampede tragedy in Prayagraj. He emphasized the significance of the Maha Kumbh, rooted in Vedic scriptures, and lambasted what he called irresponsible statements by leaders questioning the event's scale and expenditure.

He reiterated the government's commitment to supporting affected families and criticized opposition leaders for linking unrelated incidents to spread panic. Describing the Maha Kumbh as a societal event, he maintained that the state government is merely a facilitator of this revered tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025