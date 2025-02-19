Yogi Adityanath Defends Maha Kumbh: A Cultural Pillar Under Opposition's Shadow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized opposition parties for spreading false narratives about the Maha Kumbh, calling it a cornerstone of India's cultural heritage. He assured full support for affected devotees and accused opposition leaders of politicizing the event and spreading misinformation.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strongly criticized opposition parties for allegedly spreading false narratives about the Maha Kumbh, an event he describes as a cornerstone of India's cultural and spiritual heritage.
Addressing the state assembly, Adityanath accused opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, of politicizing the January 29 stampede tragedy in Prayagraj. He emphasized the significance of the Maha Kumbh, rooted in Vedic scriptures, and lambasted what he called irresponsible statements by leaders questioning the event's scale and expenditure.
He reiterated the government's commitment to supporting affected families and criticized opposition leaders for linking unrelated incidents to spread panic. Describing the Maha Kumbh as a societal event, he maintained that the state government is merely a facilitator of this revered tradition.
