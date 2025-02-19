Left Menu

Inauguration of India's School of Ultimate Leadership: A New Era in Political Training

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first edition of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) conclave. With leaders from various domains, the event will promote an ecosystem of collaboration and leadership while aiming to reshape political leadership in India through formal training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:39 IST
Inauguration of India's School of Ultimate Leadership: A New Era in Political Training
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the inaugural edition of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) conclave on February 21. The event aims to reshape political leadership in India through formal training and merit-based inclusion.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced that Bhutan's Prime Minister Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay will be the keynote speaker. Leaders from diverse fields such as politics, sports, arts, media, and more will participate, sharing their inspiring life journeys and discussing leadership aspects.

The two-day conclave aims to foster collaboration and thought leadership, facilitating learning from both failures and successes. Located in Gujarat, the School of Ultimate Leadership is designed to cultivate 'authentic leaders to advance the public good,' broadening the landscape of political leadership in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

