Pullman Chennai Anna Salai: Redefining Luxury Hospitality in South India

Accor's Pullman Hotels and Resorts has made a strategic entry into South India with the launch of Pullman Chennai Anna Salai. This new addition, situated in Teynampet, spans 5,000 square meters and features 232 well-equipped rooms and state-of-the-art amenities.

The hotel is poised to become a hub for business and leisure, offering over 1,700 square meters of flexible meeting and banquet spaces designed for corporate events and social gatherings. 'Pullman's dynamic design and immersive social spaces cater to modern travelers seeking purpose and connection,' noted Garth Simmons, Accor Asia's COO.

Featuring dining options like 'Mercato' and 'Up North', Pullman Chennai Anna Salai blends culinary innovation with sustainability, having achieved Gold-level LEED certification. Ceebros Group's Managing Director C Subba Reddy hailed it as a landmark development, thoughtfully curated to celebrate nature and modern design.

(With inputs from agencies.)