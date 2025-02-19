Left Menu

Pullman Chennai Anna Salai: Redefining Luxury Hospitality in South India

Pullman Hotels and Resorts has launched its new hotel, Pullman Chennai Anna Salai, marking the brand's entry into South India. The hotel offers 232 modern rooms and extensive event spaces. It highlights Accor's commitment to premium hospitality, innovation, and sustainability with LEED Gold certification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:44 IST
Pullman Chennai Anna Salai: Redefining Luxury Hospitality in South India
  • Country:
  • India

Accor's Pullman Hotels and Resorts has made a strategic entry into South India with the launch of Pullman Chennai Anna Salai. This new addition, situated in Teynampet, spans 5,000 square meters and features 232 well-equipped rooms and state-of-the-art amenities.

The hotel is poised to become a hub for business and leisure, offering over 1,700 square meters of flexible meeting and banquet spaces designed for corporate events and social gatherings. 'Pullman's dynamic design and immersive social spaces cater to modern travelers seeking purpose and connection,' noted Garth Simmons, Accor Asia's COO.

Featuring dining options like 'Mercato' and 'Up North', Pullman Chennai Anna Salai blends culinary innovation with sustainability, having achieved Gold-level LEED certification. Ceebros Group's Managing Director C Subba Reddy hailed it as a landmark development, thoughtfully curated to celebrate nature and modern design.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025