Tribunal Urges Action on Ganga Pollution at Mahakumbh

The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board's arguments concerning high faecal coliform levels found in water samples during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The tribunal emphasized the importance of immediate corrective measures to curb sewage discharge into the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

Justice Prakash Shrivastava, alongside Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, led the proceedings, targeting the inefficiencies of the state board. The tribunal questioned whether the UP board was disputing the Central Pollution Control Board's findings and highlighted the crucial need for stringent pollution control during the Mahakumbh.

The Additional Advocate General assured the tribunal of forthcoming corrective measures and a comprehensive report within a week. Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board reported non-compliance with primary water quality standards, impacting holy rituals and public health during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)