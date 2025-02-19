Eased Import Norms for Vintage Cars: A New Era for Enthusiasts

The government has announced a relaxation in import regulations for vintage motor vehicles, according to a recent notification. This move aims to create a smoother process for enthusiasts wishing to bring these classic cars into the country.

Previously, only cars manufactured before January 1, 1950, were eligible for import by actual users. However, under the new rules, vintage motor vehicles can be imported more freely, provided they meet certain criteria aligned with the central motor vehicles rules of 1989, as amended.

Despite these relaxed import norms, any vintage cars that will be driven on public roads must still adhere to the requirements set forth in the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, ensuring safety and compliance with existing standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)