Forging Future Leaders: Gen Anil Chauhan's Visit to RIMC

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:38 IST
Gen Anil Chauhan
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan visited the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) on Wednesday, reaffirming its significant role in shaping the nation's future military leadership. During his visit, Gen Chauhan emphasized the importance of adapting to technological advancements and strategic innovations in modern warfare.

Gen Chauhan, welcomed with full military honors, interacted with cadets and faculty, gaining insights into the institution's rigorous training programs and academic curriculum. He praised RIMC's legacy in producing distinguished leaders, underscoring values like discipline, integrity, and national service.

Highlighting RIMC's history since its founding post-World War I, he visited the Somnath Resource Centre and Museum. Gen Chauhan's commitment to growth was symbolized by planting a tree, and he concluded by inspiring cadets to uphold RIMC's traditions and remain dedicated to serving the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

