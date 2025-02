Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial Planned in Agra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared that the state plans to construct a memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Agra, a site of historical importance as it was where Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had held the Maratha king captive.

The announcement was made in Agra during a ceremony marking the 395th birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj. The Chief Minister's Office revealed that Fadnavis is in talks with Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the land acquisition for the memorial at Meena Bazaar.

Fadnavis expressed confidence that the new memorial would attract more visitors than the Taj Mahal. Notably, in 1666, Shivaji Maharaj, alongside his son Sambhaji, famously escaped from Agra Fort after being confined during their visit to the Mughal court.

(With inputs from agencies.)