Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Pranab Mukherjee on Birth Anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commemorated former President Pranab Mukherjee's birth anniversary with heartfelt tributes on Thursday. Shah highlighted Mukherjee's deep understanding of the Constitution, which significantly influenced his roles in public office.

Through a post on the platform 'X', Home Minister Shah stated, 'Tributes to former president of India Pranab Mukherjee ji on his jayanti. A leader dedicated to public service, Mukherjee ji's profound understanding of the Constitution defined his tenures in public offices.'

Mukherjee's legacy as the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017, and his extensive ministerial roles in the Indian government as a senior Congress leader, were underscored as continuing inspirations for the country's democratic evolution.

