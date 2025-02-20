Left Menu

Exploring Exile and Identity: Ameer Fakher Eldin's 'Yunan'

Ameer Fakher Eldin's film 'Yunan', competing in the Berlin Film Festival, draws from his personal experiences with exile and longing for a homeland. The film stars Lebanese actor Georges Khabbaz as an exiled Arab writer navigating life on a remote German island, reflecting themes of displacement.

Ameer Fakher Eldin, a director and screenwriter with roots in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, unveiled his Berlin Film Festival entry, 'Yunan', on Wednesday. The film, part of a trilogy initiated by 2021's 'The Stranger', is inspired by his personal experiences of exile and homeland yearning.

'Yunan' stars Lebanese actor and writer Georges Khabbaz, portraying an exiled Arab writer who finds himself on a secluded German island. The narrative delves into the concept of home, a recurring theme shaped by Fakher Eldin's detachment from his native Syria due to geopolitical conflicts.

Currently residing in Germany, Fakher Eldin expresses his exploration of displacement in his trilogy's latest chapter: 'Nostalgia: A Tale In Its First Chapters.' Despite Khabbaz not speaking German, his unfamiliarity with the language and surroundings enriched his portrayal of a character engulfed by strangeness.

