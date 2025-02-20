Cinematic Triumphs and Tumultuous Times in Entertainment News

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch shared his emotional journey filming 'The Thing With Feathers,' where grief unexpectedly overcame him at numerous moments due to his widower role. The film, screened at the Berlin Film Festival, explores Cumberbatch's profound engagement with themes of loss and healing.

China's 'Nezha 2' has swiftly become the highest-grossing animated film globally, surpassing 'Inside Out 2.' Concurrently, India's Supreme Court has instructed podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia to halt his shows amidst obscenity charges, raising discussions around content regulation and entertainment boundaries.

Amidst these developments, Taylor Swift secures her status as global recording artist of the year for a fifth time, showcasing her continued dominance in the music industry. Meanwhile, 'Reacher' returns to screens, Rick Buckler of The Jam passes away, and A$AP Rocky is cleared of assault charges, encapsulating a transformative week in the entertainment sector.

