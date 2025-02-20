Left Menu

Cinematic Triumphs and Tumultuous Times in Entertainment News

The latest entertainment news highlights Benedict Cumberbatch's emotional journey in 'The Thing With Feathers,' Chinese film 'Nezha 2' breaking records, and India halting podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia's shows. Taylor Swift wins another accolade, while films 'Yunan' and 'Blue Moon' shine at the Berlin Film Festival. Notable mentions include 'Reacher,' Rick Buckler's passing, A$AP Rocky's acquittal, and Radu Jude's new comedy drama.

Updated: 20-02-2025 02:35 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch shared his emotional journey filming 'The Thing With Feathers,' where grief unexpectedly overcame him at numerous moments due to his widower role. The film, screened at the Berlin Film Festival, explores Cumberbatch's profound engagement with themes of loss and healing.

China's 'Nezha 2' has swiftly become the highest-grossing animated film globally, surpassing 'Inside Out 2.' Concurrently, India's Supreme Court has instructed podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia to halt his shows amidst obscenity charges, raising discussions around content regulation and entertainment boundaries.

Amidst these developments, Taylor Swift secures her status as global recording artist of the year for a fifth time, showcasing her continued dominance in the music industry. Meanwhile, 'Reacher' returns to screens, Rick Buckler of The Jam passes away, and A$AP Rocky is cleared of assault charges, encapsulating a transformative week in the entertainment sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

