Chhaava Goes Tax-Free: Goa's Tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji

The Goa government has made the Hindi movie 'Chhaava', based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, tax-free in the state. Directed by Laxman Utekar and featuring Vicky Kaushal, the film explores Sambhaji's valor against the Moghuls and Portuguese, inspiring the Maratha community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 20-02-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 08:35 IST
The Goa government declared the Hindi film 'Chhaava', which depicts the extraordinary life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, as tax-free in the state. This decision was announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in a post on X.

In his statement, Sawant praised the movie for highlighting the valor and courage of Sambhaji Maharaj, whose sacrifice remains a source of inspiration for many. Vicky Kaushal stars as Sambhaji in a narrative that brings glorious historical events to the screen. The film aims to honor Sambhaji's fight against the Moghuls and Portuguese.

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a similar tax-free status. These announcements coincided with the 395th birth anniversary of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, 'Chhaava' features actors Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

