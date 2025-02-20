Chhaava Goes Tax-Free: Goa's Tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji

The Goa government declared the Hindi film 'Chhaava', which depicts the extraordinary life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, as tax-free in the state. This decision was announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in a post on X.

In his statement, Sawant praised the movie for highlighting the valor and courage of Sambhaji Maharaj, whose sacrifice remains a source of inspiration for many. Vicky Kaushal stars as Sambhaji in a narrative that brings glorious historical events to the screen. The film aims to honor Sambhaji's fight against the Moghuls and Portuguese.

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a similar tax-free status. These announcements coincided with the 395th birth anniversary of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, 'Chhaava' features actors Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna.

(With inputs from agencies.)