Assam's Grand Cultural Extravaganza: Jhumoir Binandini Takes Center Stage
On February 24, Assam's Sarusajai Stadium will host a breathtaking Jhumoir dance performance with over 9,000 participants. The event, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlights Assam's cultural heritage and celebrates 200 years of its tea industry under the 'Advantage Assam 2.0' initiative.
- Country:
- India
Anticipation builds in Guwahati as the Sarusajai Stadium prepares to welcome thousands for a dazzling display of Assam's cultural heritage on February 24. The Jhumoir Binandini programme will feature the traditional Jhumoir dance, performed by a remarkable ensemble of 8,000 participants, including 5,399 female dancers, 2,175 male dancers, and 2,074 musicians.
The mega event is significant not just for its scale but also for its recognition by national leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the program, which is a part of the 'Advantage Assam 2.0' initiative, aimed at showcasing Assam's rich cultural legacy and investment potential. Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged his team to ensure that the affair goes off without a hitch.
The event also marks a historic milestone: 200 years of Assam's tea industry. Assam Minister Ashok Singhal expressed pride in commemorating this anniversary with the Jhumoir dance, noting the Prime Minister's presence as a testament to the program's national importance. Dignitaries, industrialists, and audiences from across India and abroad are set to join this cultural celebration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Exploring Bahrain's Cultural Heritage: A Journey Along the Pearling Path
India Proposes Diwali for UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List
VP Dhankhar Warns Against Divisive Forces, Stresses Need to Preserve National Unity and Cultural Heritage
Audacity 2025: A Spectacle of Talent and Cultural Heritage at IIM Udaipur
Droupadi Murmu's Spiritual Journey: A Dive into India's Cultural Heritage