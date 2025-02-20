Assam's Grand Cultural Extravaganza: Jhumoir Binandini Takes Center Stage

Anticipation builds in Guwahati as the Sarusajai Stadium prepares to welcome thousands for a dazzling display of Assam's cultural heritage on February 24. The Jhumoir Binandini programme will feature the traditional Jhumoir dance, performed by a remarkable ensemble of 8,000 participants, including 5,399 female dancers, 2,175 male dancers, and 2,074 musicians.

The mega event is significant not just for its scale but also for its recognition by national leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the program, which is a part of the 'Advantage Assam 2.0' initiative, aimed at showcasing Assam's rich cultural legacy and investment potential. Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged his team to ensure that the affair goes off without a hitch.

The event also marks a historic milestone: 200 years of Assam's tea industry. Assam Minister Ashok Singhal expressed pride in commemorating this anniversary with the Jhumoir dance, noting the Prime Minister's presence as a testament to the program's national importance. Dignitaries, industrialists, and audiences from across India and abroad are set to join this cultural celebration.

