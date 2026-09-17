Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan: Mobilizing Millions for a Drug-Free India

The Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan, commencing on September 18, aims to engage young Indians in a 100-week campaign to promote a drug-free nation. Led by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, it includes various activities such as pledges, street plays, and wellness events across numerous educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 20:41 IST
Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan: Mobilizing Millions for a Drug-Free India
Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan will commence on September 18. (Photo: PIB MYAS). Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is set to launch the Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan, a nationwide campaign, on September 18 with the Rashtriya Sankalp Samaroh. This 100-week initiative seeks to mobilize the youth through awareness programs and community-led activities to advance a drug-free India.

Commencing with gatherings at 300 educational institutions, the campaign will extend across States and Union Territories, including colleges and universities. Activities planned from September 20 will span 485 MY Bharat units, encompassing youth hostels and district offices.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the campaign on August 2, 2026, via a virtual address. The initiative follows four key pillars: Prevent, Protect, Recover, and Lead, and is organized around thematic elements focusing on health, fitness, and life skills.

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