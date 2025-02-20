Sharon Osbourne's Regret: The Role Ozzy Almost Played

Renowned television personality Sharon Osbourne recently opened up about a decision she regrets deeply. She revealed that she didn't allow her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, to audition for a role in the iconic film series 'Pirates of the Caribbean'. Speaking on the latest episode of 'The Magnificent Others' with Billy Corgan, she called it her 'biggest mistake.' According to People, she recounted how Ozzy was offered a chance to read for the hit franchise but she declined, a decision she's kept private until now.

Corgan agreed that Ozzy would have been ideal for the pirate role, reflecting on how Johnny Depp once had rock legend Keith Richards in the films 'At World's End' and 'On Stranger Tides'. The couple's musings suggest there might still be hope, albeit slim, for Ozzy's silver screen pirate debut. Despite missing this opportunity, Ozzy has demonstrated his acting chops in films like 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' and TV shows such as 'CSI'. His illustrious career started with the 1970s band Black Sabbath, with which he'll reunite for a farewell concert.

Ozzy is preparing for a historic performance with his Black Sabbath bandmates for their final 'Back to the Beginning' concert, set for July 5th in Birmingham, England. However, his struggle with Parkinson's disease, which impairs his mobility, looms over this milestone. As Sharon candidly shared with the media, 'Parkinson's is a progressive disease that affects different parts of the body, and it's affected his legs. But his voice remains as powerful as ever.' Despite his health challenges, including multiple spinal surgeries and a 2020 Parkinson's diagnosis, Ozzy maintains a grateful perspective, acknowledging that while he can't walk, he's still alive and performing.

