Left Menu

Sharon Osbourne's Regret: The Role Ozzy Almost Played

Sharon Osbourne recently disclosed her regret in not letting Ozzy Osbourne audition for 'Pirates of the Caribbean', acknowledging he would have fit the role perfectly. Despite this missed opportunity, Ozzy remains active, looking forward to an emotional farewell concert with Black Sabbath while managing his Parkinson's condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 12:36 IST
Sharon Osbourne's Regret: The Role Ozzy Almost Played
Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned television personality Sharon Osbourne recently opened up about a decision she regrets deeply. She revealed that she didn't allow her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, to audition for a role in the iconic film series 'Pirates of the Caribbean'. Speaking on the latest episode of 'The Magnificent Others' with Billy Corgan, she called it her 'biggest mistake.' According to People, she recounted how Ozzy was offered a chance to read for the hit franchise but she declined, a decision she's kept private until now.

Corgan agreed that Ozzy would have been ideal for the pirate role, reflecting on how Johnny Depp once had rock legend Keith Richards in the films 'At World's End' and 'On Stranger Tides'. The couple's musings suggest there might still be hope, albeit slim, for Ozzy's silver screen pirate debut. Despite missing this opportunity, Ozzy has demonstrated his acting chops in films like 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' and TV shows such as 'CSI'. His illustrious career started with the 1970s band Black Sabbath, with which he'll reunite for a farewell concert.

Ozzy is preparing for a historic performance with his Black Sabbath bandmates for their final 'Back to the Beginning' concert, set for July 5th in Birmingham, England. However, his struggle with Parkinson's disease, which impairs his mobility, looms over this milestone. As Sharon candidly shared with the media, 'Parkinson's is a progressive disease that affects different parts of the body, and it's affected his legs. But his voice remains as powerful as ever.' Despite his health challenges, including multiple spinal surgeries and a 2020 Parkinson's diagnosis, Ozzy maintains a grateful perspective, acknowledging that while he can't walk, he's still alive and performing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025