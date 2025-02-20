Left Menu

Daniel Craig's Dramatic Exit from 'Sgt Rock': Behind the Scenes

Daniel Craig has departed from DC Studios' war movie 'Sgt Rock', reuniting him with Luca Guadagnino post 'Queer'. Reasons remain unclear but include scheduling conflicts with his wife, Rachel Weisz, and alleged fallout with Guadagnino. DC aims to start filming in the UK this summer.

In a surprising turn of events, Hollywood star Daniel Craig has exited the DC Studios war movie 'Sgt Rock', severing what would have been a reunion with director Luca Guadagnino after their collaboration on 'Queer'.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that reasons for Craig's departure from 'Sgt Rock' remain undisclosed, with speculative insider sources suggesting that scheduling overlaps with his wife, actress Rachel Weisz, or a possible fallout with Guadagnino after 'Queer' underperformed both at the box office and during awards season, may have contributed to the decision.

While DC Studios aim to commence filming 'Sgt Rock' in the UK this summer, they are reportedly reaching out to other actors, such as 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White, to fill the vacant role. With a script penned by Justin Kuritzkes, who also crafted Guadagnino's 'Queer' and 'Challengers', excitement continues to build despite the casting shake-up.

