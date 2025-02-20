Community Harmony Restored: Sujanpur Tira Embraces Maharana Pratap Statue

The town of Sujanpur Tira in Himachal Pradesh witnessed a significant development as the local Muslim community stepped back from opposing the installation of a Maharana Pratap statue outside a mosque.

Ajmer Thakur, Nagar Parishad executive officer, revealed that the Muslim Sudhar Sabha has expressed its backing for the statue's installation. Supporters from the community might even join the ceremony.

Initially, a delegation from the Muslim community had petitioned against placing the statue near the mosque. However, after consultations and appeals for peace, they have agreed to withdraw their objections.

