Community Harmony Restored: Sujanpur Tira Embraces Maharana Pratap Statue

The Muslim community in Sujanpur Tira, Himachal Pradesh, has withdrawn its objection to installing a Maharana Pratap statue outside a mosque. Both communities have come together to support the statue's installation in the interest of peace, following calls from the Vishva Hindu Parishad for unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:37 IST
Bhojshala-Kamal-Maula mosque complex Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The town of Sujanpur Tira in Himachal Pradesh witnessed a significant development as the local Muslim community stepped back from opposing the installation of a Maharana Pratap statue outside a mosque.

Ajmer Thakur, Nagar Parishad executive officer, revealed that the Muslim Sudhar Sabha has expressed its backing for the statue's installation. Supporters from the community might even join the ceremony.

Initially, a delegation from the Muslim community had petitioned against placing the statue near the mosque. However, after consultations and appeals for peace, they have agreed to withdraw their objections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

