Daniel Craig Exits DC's 'Sgt. Rock': Future of Film in Limbo

The much-anticipated 'Sgt. Rock', a DC superhero film, has hit a significant roadblock as Daniel Craig exits the project. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, this World War II-themed film was eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike. However, Craig's departure has thrown its future into uncertainty.

According to Deadline, the reasons behind Craig's unexpected exit remain unclear, leaving the project without its star lead. Based on the beloved DC Comics character Sgt. Franklin 'Frank' Rock, introduced in 1959, the film was considered a major production with Craig's involvement, considering his successful portrayal of iconic roles like James Bond.

Despite Craig's exit, director Guadagnino continues his cinematic journey, with his next project, an Amazon thriller 'After the Hunt', featuring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, and Andrew Garfield, scheduled for release on October 10. Meanwhile, Craig is set to return in the 'Knives Out' threequel 'Wake Up Dead Man' later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)