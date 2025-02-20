Left Menu

Daniel Craig Exits DC's 'Sgt. Rock': Future of Film in Limbo

Daniel Craig's unexpected departure from the highly anticipated DC film 'Sgt. Rock' throws the project's future into doubt. The film, a WWII-themed superhero storyline, now faces uncertainty without its lead actor. Future plans for director Luca Guadagnino include an Amazon thriller releasing in October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:13 IST
Daniel Craig Exits DC's 'Sgt. Rock': Future of Film in Limbo
Daniel Craig (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The much-anticipated 'Sgt. Rock', a DC superhero film, has hit a significant roadblock as Daniel Craig exits the project. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, this World War II-themed film was eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike. However, Craig's departure has thrown its future into uncertainty.

According to Deadline, the reasons behind Craig's unexpected exit remain unclear, leaving the project without its star lead. Based on the beloved DC Comics character Sgt. Franklin 'Frank' Rock, introduced in 1959, the film was considered a major production with Craig's involvement, considering his successful portrayal of iconic roles like James Bond.

Despite Craig's exit, director Guadagnino continues his cinematic journey, with his next project, an Amazon thriller 'After the Hunt', featuring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, and Andrew Garfield, scheduled for release on October 10. Meanwhile, Craig is set to return in the 'Knives Out' threequel 'Wake Up Dead Man' later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025